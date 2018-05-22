Screenshots

Description

Keep track of all your deadlines by glancing at how much work you've done on them.

-Gesture swipe
-Natural language recognition for dates
-Progress bar

I'm working on adding notifications, a widget, and an Apple Watch app down the line!

Information

Seller
Marwan Elwaraki
Size
12 MB
Category
Productivity
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Marwan Elwaraki
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Pi - 3.1415926

Games

Burst Your Bubble

Social Networking

SempreMilan

Sports