Delectable - Scan & Rate Wine
By Delectable
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
“The Essential Wine App” — James Beard award winner Jordan Mackay
Take a photo of a wine label and instantly get ratings and descriptions with Delectable, the critically-acclaimed free app that helps you get access to the world's best wine. Keep track of your favorites and learn more about wine by following the world's leading winemakers, sommeliers and wine critics. Buy wines you love from your phone. And all this works for beer and spirits too!
ACCESS THE WORLD'S BEST WINE
• Follow top sommeliers, winemakers, and wine pros
• Explore curated lists and discover your next favorite wine
• Buy wine right from your phone and we’ll deliver it to your doorstep
INSTANT WINE RECOGNITION
• Take a photo and Delectable will identify the wine in seconds
• Get reviews and tasting notes on any wine from the world’s leading wine community
• Scan an unlimited number of wines for free
PERSONAL WINE JOURNAL
• Add your own ratings and tasting notes to keep track of your favorites
• Tag people and locations to remember great times and great tastes
• Share recommendations with friends
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT DELECTABLE
"The Only Wine App Worth a ****" — Alder Yarrow, vinography.com
“This iPhone app does all sorts of things wine lovers want.” — Serious Eats
“The simplicity and power of the app make it a standout. A must have for any wine lover or curious shopper. The label recognition software is the best I’ve seen out there for these types of apps.” — App Store Review
“Clean, modern, and well designed. I love the social integration and the quick review process for wines.” — App Store Review
Delectable Premium features:
• Fully integrated Vinous wine reviews and ratings
• Priority wine transcription for hard to match labels
• Ad-free experience
• Delectable Premium profile badge
Delectable Premium subscription details:
Payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Current subscription price is $5.99 USD/month for Delectable Premium, and $1.99 USD/month to remove ads.
Terms of service and Privacy policy:
https://www.delectable.com/terms
https://www.delectable.com/privacy
What's New in Version 5.7.7
This latest version of Delectable includes improvements for speed and reliability, as well as further updates for iOS 11 users.
If you have comments or need help, contact us at support@delectable.com. We are always happy to hear from you.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
I love this app!
It's really very handy to use when you're looking for a particular wine and what other people are saying about the wine that they are drinking and or collecting. I highly recommend this app. And I like the fact that when I go to a restaurant and order a bottle of wine it's nice to take a picture of the bottle add it to this Delectable app site so I know what to look for the next time I go to my favorite wine store.
Super handy!
Great place to keep track of the wines we've had. I like being able to make notes. I like the wishlist option but would like to make notes as to why I've added a particular wine to my wishlist (such as recommended by a friend, etc). Add that feature and you'd get 5 stars from me!
Best wine app!
This is the best wine app! I have been using it for about 5 years I think. It recognizes a wine by taking a photo of the label and let’s you share with other wine lovers. Great for experimenting with new wines and seeing other’s reviews.
- Free
- Category: Food & Drink
- Updated: Oct 11, 2017
- Version: 5.7.7
- Size: 54.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Delectable, Inc.
- © 2017 Delectable Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- Delectable Premium$5.99
- Delectable Ad Free$1.99