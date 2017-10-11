Description

“The Essential Wine App” — James Beard award winner Jordan Mackay



Take a photo of a wine label and instantly get ratings and descriptions with Delectable, the critically-acclaimed free app that helps you get access to the world's best wine. Keep track of your favorites and learn more about wine by following the world's leading winemakers, sommeliers and wine critics. Buy wines you love from your phone. And all this works for beer and spirits too!



ACCESS THE WORLD'S BEST WINE

• Follow top sommeliers, winemakers, and wine pros

• Explore curated lists and discover your next favorite wine

• Buy wine right from your phone and we’ll deliver it to your doorstep



INSTANT WINE RECOGNITION

• Take a photo and Delectable will identify the wine in seconds

• Get reviews and tasting notes on any wine from the world’s leading wine community

• Scan an unlimited number of wines for free



PERSONAL WINE JOURNAL

• Add your own ratings and tasting notes to keep track of your favorites

• Tag people and locations to remember great times and great tastes

• Share recommendations with friends



WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT DELECTABLE

"The Only Wine App Worth a ****" — Alder Yarrow, vinography.com



“This iPhone app does all sorts of things wine lovers want.” — Serious Eats



“The simplicity and power of the app make it a standout. A must have for any wine lover or curious shopper. The label recognition software is the best I’ve seen out there for these types of apps.” — App Store Review



“Clean, modern, and well designed. I love the social integration and the quick review process for wines.” — App Store Review



Delectable Premium features:

• Fully integrated Vinous wine reviews and ratings

• Priority wine transcription for hard to match labels

• Ad-free experience

• Delectable Premium profile badge



Delectable Premium subscription details:

Payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Current subscription price is $5.99 USD/month for Delectable Premium, and $1.99 USD/month to remove ads.



Terms of service and Privacy policy:

https://www.delectable.com/terms

https://www.delectable.com/privacy