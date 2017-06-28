iTunes

Depict: Art Collections for Your Digital Canvas

By depict Inc.

Description

A world of art is now at your fingertips with the Depict app. Discover extraordinary artists and art with the curated Depict Collections, and use the Depict app to display pieces you love on the Depict Frame--our stunning 49” 4K Ultra HD digital canvas.

- EXPLORE the Depict Collections of the best art curated by our world-class content team. From photographs taken by NASA to paintings by Monet, we’ve reserved only the best of the best for the Depict app.
- MY COLLECTIONS is your personal collection of favorites. Simply tap the heart icon to favorite something, and you’ll now have easy access to this piece the next time you want to display it.
- For the true connoisseur, subscribe to unlock our expanded collection of digital art, photographs, paintings, and moving images.

The Depict Collections and Digital Art Frame brings the best digital art into your home on the world’s best digital canvas.

If you have any questions, feel free to email us at support@depict.com.

The Depict app is intended to bring a world of digital art to your 49” 4K Ultra HD Depict Frame. To learn more about the Depict Collections and Depict Frame, please visit https://depict.com to learn more.

What's New in Version 2.0.0

Brand new user interface for displaying artwork to your Depict Frame.

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0.0
  • Size: 59.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Depict Inc. 2017
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

All Versions: