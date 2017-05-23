Detour - Immersive Audio Walking Tours
By Detour
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
**Introducing Detour 4.0, biggest update ever just in time for summer travel - featuring new 75+ new tours, 12 new cities, video previews, in-app camera with augmented reality, a design refresh, and a lot more!**
Named by Apple in "10 Best Apps of the Year" 2016
Immersive audio walks that guide you through the world's most interesting places with the people that know them best. Whether exploring solo or with friends, Detour will change the way you experience places. Available in 17 cities around the world.
FEATURES
Location-Aware: Detour uses GPS to keep the narrator in sync with your location so you can stare at the sights instead of your screen.
Social: The world's first social audio tour, sync Detour with friends for a shared experience.
Cinematic Production: Each Detour lets you walk in the shoes of a narrator with a special connection to the place, giving you access to voices and experiences you couldn't otherwise have. Join Ken Burns, Radiolab, Errol Morris, Philip Petit and more as they guide you through some of the world's most iconic locations.
AVAILABILITY
Detour is currently available in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, New Orleans, Boston, Portland, Savannah, Charleston, Austin, London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Barcelona, and Marrakech.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING
"The world's coolest audio guides" - Conde Nast Traveler
"Detour will undoubtedly change the way we look at cities" - Wanderlust Duo
"Like walking around in a movie" - WIRED
What's New in Version 4.0.0
Our biggest update ever!
• Over 75 new Detours and 12 new cities
• Watch beautifully produced video previews
• New in-app camera with augmented reality and video recording
• Find nearby, saved and featured Detours at a glance in the new home screen
• Finish your Detours at home with remote playback
• Lots of UI tweaks and improvements
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Travel
- Updated: May 23, 2017
- Version: 4.0.0
- Size: 101 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Seller: DETOUR.COM, INC.
- © 2015 Detour.com, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- San Francisco Guide$24.99
- Cool Gray City$4.99
- Castro$4.99
- The Beat Generation$4.99
- Beyond the Painted Ladies$4.99
- The Haight$4.99
- Fisherman's Wharf$4.99
- Ken Burns' Brooklyn Bridge$4.99
- The Mission$4.99
- San Francisco Essentials$24.99