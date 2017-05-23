Description

**Introducing Detour 4.0, biggest update ever just in time for summer travel - featuring new 75+ new tours, 12 new cities, video previews, in-app camera with augmented reality, a design refresh, and a lot more!**



Named by Apple in "10 Best Apps of the Year" 2016



Immersive audio walks that guide you through the world's most interesting places with the people that know them best. Whether exploring solo or with friends, Detour will change the way you experience places. Available in 17 cities around the world.



FEATURES



Location-Aware: Detour uses GPS to keep the narrator in sync with your location so you can stare at the sights instead of your screen.



Social: The world's first social audio tour, sync Detour with friends for a shared experience.



Cinematic Production: Each Detour lets you walk in the shoes of a narrator with a special connection to the place, giving you access to voices and experiences you couldn't otherwise have. Join Ken Burns, Radiolab, Errol Morris, Philip Petit and more as they guide you through some of the world's most iconic locations.



AVAILABILITY



Detour is currently available in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, New Orleans, Boston, Portland, Savannah, Charleston, Austin, London, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Barcelona, and Marrakech.



WHAT THEY'RE SAYING



"The world's coolest audio guides" - Conde Nast Traveler

"Detour will undoubtedly change the way we look at cities" - Wanderlust Duo

"Like walking around in a movie" - WIRED