Dialogue is a unique tool for writers which makes screenwriting easy and enjoyable. Writers can then format the screenplay into a PDF or convert the text content as fountain script.



Current Features Include:



- Ability to create characters and identify character dialogue count.

- Create and organize scenes.

- Predictive chat automatically selects previous speaking character.

- Speech-to-text allows you to dictate your characters dialogue.

- Ability to reorder chat bubbles.

- Convert screenplay to PDF or export to fountain script for desktop.

- Character builder to create unique avatars for characters.

- Image import for character avatars.

- Entry version that can be upgraded.

- Simple on-boarding to quickly get into screenwriter.

- Dark theme to make writing enjoyable day and night.