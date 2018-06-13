iPhone Screenshots

Dialogue is a unique tool for writers which makes screenwriting easy and enjoyable. Writers can then format the screenplay into a PDF or convert the text content as fountain script.

Current Features Include:

- Ability to create characters and identify character dialogue count.
- Create and organize scenes.
- Predictive chat automatically selects previous speaking character.
- Speech-to-text allows you to dictate your characters dialogue.
- Ability to reorder chat bubbles.
- Convert screenplay to PDF or export to fountain script for desktop.
- Character builder to create unique avatars for characters.
- Image import for character avatars.
- Entry version that can be upgraded.
- Simple on-boarding to quickly get into screenwriter.
- Dark theme to make writing enjoyable day and night.

Carbon Studio LLC
52.4 MB
Productivity
Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
English
Rated 4+
© Carbon Studio LLC - 2018
Free

