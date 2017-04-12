Do: The Simplest Task, Reminder & To Do List Ever
By treebetty LLC
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
“In anything at all, perfection is finally attained not when there is no longer anything to add, but when there is no longer anything to take away...” -Antoine de Saint Exupéry
With DO, making lists has never been easier. With a firm belief in simplicity, we designed a to-do app that is stripped to the bare minimum. Just tap and type. That's it. It's easy on the eyes and easy on the effort.
How it works:
Step 1: Tap '+' and type in your item
Step 2: Swipe the item to cross it off your list
Features:
• Clean and simple interface
• Ability to organize by sub-lists
• Repeatable items
• Fun colors
Free Version:
• Up to 25 items
Premium Version via IAP:
• Unlimited items
• Passcode protection
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Simple
It's simple and clean. Could use more functions, but it's an overall great app.
Love it so much
So nice
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Apr 12, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 39.4 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: treebetty LLC
- © 2017 TREEBETTY LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- Do: Premium Version$1.99