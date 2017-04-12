iTunes

iTunes

Do: The Simplest Task, Reminder & To Do List Ever

By treebetty LLC

Description

“In anything at all, perfection is finally attained not when there is no longer anything to add, but when there is no longer anything to take away...” -Antoine de Saint Exupéry

With DO, making lists has never been easier. With a firm belief in simplicity, we designed a to-do app that is stripped to the bare minimum. Just tap and type. That's it. It's easy on the eyes and easy on the effort.

How it works:
Step 1: Tap '+' and type in your item
Step 2: Swipe the item to cross it off your list

Features:
• Clean and simple interface
• Ability to organize by sub-lists
• Repeatable items
• Fun colors

Free Version:
• Up to 25 items

Premium Version via IAP:
• Unlimited items
• Passcode protection

Customer Reviews

Simple

It's simple and clean. Could use more functions, but it's an overall great app.

Love it so much

So nice

Do: The Simplest Task, Reminder & To Do List Ever
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 39.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 TREEBETTY LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Do: Premium Version$1.99

