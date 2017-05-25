iTunes

iTunes

Documents 6 - File manager, PDF reader and browser

By Readdle Inc.

Description

A central hub for all your files. Read, listen, view, annotate almost anything you want on your iPad and iPhone. Files, documents, books, any content is at home in Documents by Readdle. It’s the Finder for iOS you’ve always wanted.
App Store Editors' Choice in 70+ countries

"It's a tool that will help you stay better organised." - The Verge
"The app is super quick, it looks good and options are easy to locate and use." - The Next Web
"A surprising versatile app for consumers and businesses alike." - USA Today

Documents is the most capable application on your iOS device. It’s the hub for all your files as it replaces a document viewer, PDF reader, "read it later", music and video player, file downloader, cloud integrator and bunch of other applications as the one elegant app.
Amazing attention to details, unmatched stability and design differs Documents from any app you have on the iPhone or iPad. You will use it constantly, at home, office, university or on the road, every single day.
Just have a look at the short list of things that Documents allows you to do. It's an app that makes your iPad and iPhone worth the price!

◆IMPORT and SAVE FILES◆
+ Import files from your computer, cloud, WebDav or any nearby devices
+ Download files from the Web
+ Store email attachments
+ Save web pages to read them later

◆MANAGE FILES◆
+ Manage your files and create folders
+ Zip/ unzip, color tag, rename, etc
+ Drag and drop files across apps (!). Open two Readdle apps in Split View on iPad* and simply move files between them
+ Share files with friends
+ Protect everything with a Password
*iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4

◆INTEGRATE ALL CLOUD SERVICES◆
+ Connect all cloud services to Documents and access your personal and business files anytime
+ Work in iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive and other Services without downloading files
+ Set up two-way sync to specific folders to automatically upload your files

◆LISTEN and WATCH◆
+ Listen to music online and offline
+ Watch movies by importing them from your computer or online sources
+ Great and easy access to your photo library

◆READ◆
+ View Office files
+ Read and annotate PDF Files
+ Search inside PDFs
+ Create Text files
+ Read Books and Articles

Documents is a must have app for your iPhone and iPad!

What's New in Version 6.0

Meet the all-new Documents 6, that becomes the hub of all your files and brings you Finder experience on iPhone and iPad

**New Design to manage files with fewer taps**
+ Fewer taps to edit, zip, tag, move or sync files
+ A new “+” button that makes it easy to import files to Documents
+ New Media Player design
+ Bigger file preview thumbnails give you a better idea of the content of that Excel spreadsheet or PPT presentation.
+ Select one or several files and move them with intuitive drag and drop.

**Stream your favorite music and videos**
+ Open (a.k.a stream) photos, videos and music right from any cloud storage, without downloading them.
+ The new media player will help you organize them into playlists, shuffle and loop your favourite tracks.

**Drag and drop files across Readdle apps**
You can now drag and drop files from one Readdle app to another in split screen mode on iPad*!
Open Documents and Spark Email in Split View on your iPad and just drag a file to attach it to an email, or drag a scan from Scanner Pro to Documents. It’s super easy and intuitive.

*iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4

There’s more!
+ Smart search by file type;
+ Dramatic increase in sync speed for Dropbox and Google Drive;
+ Updated built-in browser has a new design and history.

Here at Readdle, we are building the “future of work” ecosystem of apps and services that take your productivity to the next level. Check out readdle.com for more.
Thank you for using Documents 6! If you have a moment to leave a review in the App Store we would really appreciate it.

