Put your phone away and get focused with Donut Dog!

Do more of what's important to you. Whenever you want to accomplish something and not use your phone, start the Donut Dog App´s Donut Machine to generate delicious Donuts to feed your Focus!

Yes, Focus with a capital "F". That's the name of the dog living on your phone from now on. Take good care of him, feed him well!



FEATURES:

• Be focused and get stuff done. Less stress, less anxiety!

• Earn delicious looking donuts for every hour you don’t use your phone. Cure your phone addiction!

• Achievements & streak bonuses: Earn special donuts for good behavior!

• Daylie challenges with special rewards

• Earn coins and gems and spend them in the donut shop to unlock new donut packs or other gadgets

• Cool stats: Track your focus time. See how many and which donuts you collected!

• Earn XP, level up and battle your friends!

• 2 session modes: Take a challenge with a preset time (countdown) or simply use the open end mode (stopwatch)!



QUOTES:

"This productivity/game App is something truly unique. This App helps you to keep the focus on the important stuff in your life and battles your phone addiction!" - Some wise dude which is totally not affiliated with the App developer



"Need to learn and don't want to end up using a social network app? Try this game!" - David



"My girlfriend loves Donut Dog! She uses it every day!" - The App developer



"I like donuts!" - A friend



CONNECT WITH US

Questions or feedback? Or do you just want to talk?

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonutDogApp

• eMail: hi@donutdog.club