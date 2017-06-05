iTunes

Dribbble

By Dribbble Holdings Ltd.

Description

Dribbble's official app for iPhone and iPad. Discover and follow the world's best designers. Browse and curate amazing design work faster and easier.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

- Universal App
- Easy access to your profile, likes, and bucket collections
- 3D touch to quickly peek at animated GIFs from shot streams
- Split screen support in iPad
- Launch the app directly from Dribbble links, then use Handoff to view on your desktop
- Spotlight Search designer profiles and content from your device's home screen
- Snappy animations and transitions for a truly responsive experience

COMING SOON

- Uploading via your device's Camera or Camera Roll
- Activity and push notifications
- More content from Dribbble
- Apple TV

ABOUT DRIBBBLE

Founded in 2009, Dribbble has grown to become the premier community for discovering and connecting with designers around the globe. Our mission is to help the world’s design talent share their creations and get hired. Illustrators, icon artists, typographers, graphic designers, logo designers, web designers, and other creative types share their work, process, and current projects.

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 24.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Dribbble Holdings Ltd.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

