Driven 4+
Use pomodoro for Habits, To-do
Michal Ciurus
-
- $1.99
iPhone Screenshots
Description
• Manage your habits & to-dos with a Pomodoro timer
• Fill your day with green tasks
• Clearly see how's your day going
• Use the calendar to see your progress
• Unlock extra features by doing habit streaks!
• Fill your day with green tasks
• Clearly see how's your day going
• Use the calendar to see your progress
• Unlock extra features by doing habit streaks!
Information
- Seller
- Michal Ciurus
- Size
- 17 MB
- Category
- Productivity
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Michal Ciurus
- Price
- $1.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.