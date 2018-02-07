iPhone Screenshots

Description

DUMB FUN is an interactive art experience for iPhone by award-winning, internationally published artist Tim Moore.

Change your world with 16 unique scenes that use augmented reality to create an entirely new kind of way to experience art.

Don’t just explore, make DUMB FUN your own by taking photos and videos to share your own art collages with friends.

DUMB FUN includes four chapters that explore themes of Beauty, Power, Fun, and Fear. More chapters will be added regularly.

DUMB FUN works on iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, iPhone 8/Plus, and iPhone X.

If you have any questions visit prvctice.com/dumbfun/faqs for more info.

What's New

Version 1.01

Thank you for using DUMB FUN, the feedback has been amazing! This update fixes a small bug that effected some users when they saved a photo. Get ready for chapter 5, coming soon!

Customer Reviews

5 out of 5

10 Ratings

10 Ratings

Editors’ Notes

Information

Seller
Tim Moore
Size
63.4 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 9+ for the following:
Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
Copyright
© 2018 Tim Moore
Price
Free
In-App Purchases
  1. Chapters 1 -4 $2.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

You May Also Like

Thicket

Entertainment

Here Hear

Entertainment

Ye.i.

Entertainment

AI • Scry: a remote viewing application powered by an alien psyche.

Entertainment

3DBrush - Augmented Reality

Entertainment

ComplexCon

Entertainment