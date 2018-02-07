DUMB FUN 9+
DUMB FUN is an interactive art experience for iPhone by award-winning, internationally published artist Tim Moore.
Change your world with 16 unique scenes that use augmented reality to create an entirely new kind of way to experience art.
Don’t just explore, make DUMB FUN your own by taking photos and videos to share your own art collages with friends.
DUMB FUN includes four chapters that explore themes of Beauty, Power, Fun, and Fear. More chapters will be added regularly.
DUMB FUN works on iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, iPhone 8/Plus, and iPhone X.
If you have any questions visit prvctice.com/dumbfun/faqs for more info.
Thank you for using DUMB FUN, the feedback has been amazing! This update fixes a small bug that effected some users when they saved a photo. Get ready for chapter 5, coming soon!
