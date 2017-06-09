Duomov: make videos with nearby friends
By Raphael Cruzeiro
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Duomov is a new app for making split-screen, synchronized videos with nearby friends. Putting it simply: 2 cameras, 1 video!
Step 1: Open the app at the same time of a nearby friend.
Step 2: Invite your friend to make a video with you.
Step 3: Start recording! You and your friend will simultaneously film two perspectives of the same place or situation. As soon as you stop recording, Duomov will automagically create a single, split-screen video for both of you. Everything will be perfectly synchronized, including audio, so the final result is super fun and awesome!
Step 4: save the video to your camera roll and/or share it on your favorite social networks!
Please feel free to contact us: hi@duomov.com
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Jun 09, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 31.9 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish
- Seller: Raphael Cruzeiro
- © 2017 Bitdreams
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.