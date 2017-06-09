iTunes

Description

Duomov is a new app for making split-screen, synchronized videos with nearby friends. Putting it simply: 2 cameras, 1 video!

Step 1: Open the app at the same time of a nearby friend.

Step 2: Invite your friend to make a video with you.

Step 3: Start recording! You and your friend will simultaneously film two perspectives of the same place or situation. As soon as you stop recording, Duomov will automagically create a single, split-screen video for both of you. Everything will be perfectly synchronized, including audio, so the final result is super fun and awesome!

Step 4: save the video to your camera roll and/or share it on your favorite social networks!

Please feel free to contact us: hi@duomov.com

