Echo Tracking

By Guilherme Girotto

Description

Tracking is an app to notify people that you love that you are on the way. When you start a ride to a place, why can notify everybody that is in your group that your are moving, and they can track you real time to ensure that you are safe.

* Create a group and invite people you love
* Notify everybody in the group that you are moving
* See and share real time location from/with other group members
* Receive notifications when group members are getting close from the destine

What's New in Version 1.2.1

- Updating minimum iOS version

Echo Tracking
  Free
  Category: Lifestyle
  Updated:
  Version: 1.2.1
  Size: 27.7 MB
  Languages: English, Portuguese
  Seller:
  © 2017 Echo Tracking
Rated 4+

Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

