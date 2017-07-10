Echo Tracking
By Guilherme Girotto
Description
Tracking is an app to notify people that you love that you are on the way. When you start a ride to a place, why can notify everybody that is in your group that your are moving, and they can track you real time to ensure that you are safe.
* Create a group and invite people you love
* Notify everybody in the group that you are moving
* See and share real time location from/with other group members
* Receive notifications when group members are getting close from the destine
What's New in Version 1.2.1
- Updating minimum iOS version
- Free
- Category: Lifestyle
- Updated: Jul 10, 2017
- Version: 1.2.1
- Size: 27.7 MB
- Languages: English, Portuguese
- Seller: Guilherme Girotto
- © 2017 Echo Tracking
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.