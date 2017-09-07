Description

Elevatr (formerly “Docz”) makes finding support easy and fast for those touched by mental health issues, like depression and anxiety. Elevatr is an active, real-time, mobile community of people like you who support each other when help is needed and share advice based on their lived experiences.



Advice on topics like depression, anxiety, and stress is expert-verified to ensure you have a high-quality experience. You can private chat with users who share experiences similar to your own, or reach out to a support circle of volunteers and friends to get you through a hard time. Track your mood and let others know how you’re feeling using the Mood Meter tool. Best of all…it’s completely anonymous and free.



Elevatr’s motto is Navigating Mental Health...Together. So come on in, join Elevatr, and let's make the world an easier and better place to live.



If you have any comments or suggestions on how we can improve and better serve you, please email us at hello@elevatr.com or check us out at http://elevatr.com.