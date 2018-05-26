EmoDay 4+
Diary with Emoji
Eun Seong Kim
-
- $0.99
iPhone Screenshots
Description
EMOJI + DIARY = EMODAY
The most important part of writing a diary is doing it everyday. EmoDay helps you create a fun and colorful diary. You can start by simply punching in a single emoji. And of course it's lovely. So if you are more of a design lover than a writer this app is definitely yours. Enjoy logging your day and be free from pain of type-writing.
Features
- add/edit emoji+color set to emoji list
- theme option
- save logs as an image for social media sharing
- Save on iCloud
The most important part of writing a diary is doing it everyday. EmoDay helps you create a fun and colorful diary. You can start by simply punching in a single emoji. And of course it's lovely. So if you are more of a design lover than a writer this app is definitely yours. Enjoy logging your day and be free from pain of type-writing.
Features
- add/edit emoji+color set to emoji list
- theme option
- save logs as an image for social media sharing
- Save on iCloud
Information
- Seller
- Eun Seong Kim
- Size
- 10.8 MB
- Category
- Lifestyle
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Eun Seong Kim
- Price
- $0.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.