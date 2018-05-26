EMOJI + DIARY = EMODAY



The most important part of writing a diary is doing it everyday. EmoDay helps you create a fun and colorful diary. You can start by simply punching in a single emoji. And of course it's lovely. So if you are more of a design lover than a writer this app is definitely yours. Enjoy logging your day and be free from pain of type-writing.



Features

- add/edit emoji+color set to emoji list

- theme option

- save logs as an image for social media sharing

- Save on iCloud