Description

*** OFFICIAL LAUNCH - JULY 17 ***



FREE for World Emoji Day Only, JULY 17th

regularly $1.99.



Emoji Keyboard Pro is a new advanced emoji keyboard that helps you find just the right emoji with blazing-fast speed. It's been designed specifically for the iPhone by the experts at EmojiOne.



------------------------------------------------



The top 4 features that we can't live without:



1. Emoji Search



Yes, finally! Type just a few letters, and you're on your way. Why scroll through a huge list if you don't have to? Our proprietary emoji keyword database provides quick and easy results, and we’re constantly improving it. Try searches like “party,” “music,” and “holiday” to see what’s possible! :)



2. Just the Essentials



Does anyone actually enjoy scrolling through 1,500+ emoji icons? We’re thinking “no”. Do we need 200 flags, 7 boats, and 20 clocks? Probably not. So we cut the list down by 75%, providing only the essentials, which you can easily customize.



3. Up to 100 Frequents!



Having only 25 frequently-used emojis listed felt limiting to us. We bump that up to 100, rank them by usage, and put them on their own page; just swipe right to access. And you can reset the list anytime! We’ve been amazed at how useful this is.



4. Simple Skin Tone Swap



Changing skin tones is now as easy as “set it and forget it!” Choose your preferred option and it updates everything across the board in seconds. Forget holding down and switching them one by one. Your color choice applies to all emojis that support it (like it should)!



Other Awesomeness:



* Zoom! Some people just prefer bigger things in life. Select your preferred emoji size (within the keyboard): regular, large, or jumbo. Cycle through them easily using the zoom link on every page.



* Create additional custom favorites! We start you off with two lists: the essentials, and all emoji. Access them with simple left or right swipes! You can also purchase additional lists to make even more favorites for $1.99. It’s perfect for organizing emojis by groups/types.



* Larger panel! Enjoy 20% more viewable area allowing you to view more emojis at once.



* We always include the latest emojis supported by Apple. We'll update our app to support them ASAP when they’re released.



------------------------------------------------



Known Issues:



* When selecting new skin tone, the list auto-scrolls to the top after loading new tone. While not necessarily a bug, it's very annoying and we'll prevent this from happening on next version update.



* Emoji keyboard blinks sometimes on initial load. This is a known IOS bug that we have no control over. Still seeking a work-around.



* It's rare, but every so often, the keyboard may crash. This happens due to memory limit constraints. These should be very rare, and we're continuing to improve minimize these.



* Not a bug, but we are aware that if you replace the default emoji keyboard with this one (which is recommended), the emoji suggestion feature is no longer available. This is a technical limitation all third-party keyboards face, and no solution offered by Apple. Even without suggestions, you should find our keyboard offers a richer experience, and should save time overall.



------------------------------------------------



If you love it, please share this with your friends and write a review telling us what you liked, what you didn't like, and what you’d love to see next.



Made with <3 from EmojiOne