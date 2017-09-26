Description

We've all been there. Hunting for that perfect emoji. What category was it in again? If only I could just draw it... well now you can!



Emojiboard leverages the machine learning capabilities exclusive to iOS 11 to bring you a whole new way to find the right emoji! You just have to sketch. And it doesn't matter if you're drawing skills aren't all that hot — it's been "trained" to recognise thousands of sketches in different styles. Just a few strokes are typically all that's needed. Whether your "smiling poop" is an elaborate series of nested ellipses or just a triangle with a face on it, Emojiboard knows what you mean (though perhaps not what you're trying to say... what's that one about anyway?).