Emojiboard!
Description
We've all been there. Hunting for that perfect emoji. What category was it in again? If only I could just draw it... well now you can!
Emojiboard leverages the machine learning capabilities exclusive to iOS 11 to bring you a whole new way to find the right emoji! You just have to sketch. And it doesn't matter if you're drawing skills aren't all that hot — it's been "trained" to recognise thousands of sketches in different styles. Just a few strokes are typically all that's needed. Whether your "smiling poop" is an elaborate series of nested ellipses or just a triangle with a face on it, Emojiboard knows what you mean (though perhaps not what you're trying to say... what's that one about anyway?).
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Released: Sep 26, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 18.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Craig McMahon
- © 2017 Craig McMahon
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.