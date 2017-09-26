iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Emojiboard! by handform, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Emojiboard!

By handform

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

We've all been there. Hunting for that perfect emoji. What category was it in again? If only I could just draw it... well now you can!

Emojiboard leverages the machine learning capabilities exclusive to iOS 11 to bring you a whole new way to find the right emoji! You just have to sketch. And it doesn't matter if you're drawing skills aren't all that hot — it's been "trained" to recognise thousands of sketches in different styles. Just a few strokes are typically all that's needed. Whether your "smiling poop" is an elaborate series of nested ellipses or just a triangle with a face on it, Emojiboard knows what you mean (though perhaps not what you're trying to say... what's that one about anyway?).

Emojiboard! Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
Emojiboard!
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 18.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Craig McMahon
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by handform