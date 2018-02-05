THE app for relaxation and sleep assistance

If you’re like me, silence is deafening. I can’t fall asleep at night without some sort of white noise/sfx type thing playing. During the day, i need the same sorts of thing to quiet my mind. This is the best app of its kind, hands down.



Besides having hours and hours of beautiful, natural sounding audio recordings of unique and varied environments (hence the name of the app), as well as a few new age and proto ambient pieces, the interface is dead simple to use. Make playlists of your favorite sound recordings (each one over 30 minutes long), play any one recording on a loop, and get the background behind this unique collection of recordings (all made on analog equipment back in the ‘70s). All that and more for one low price, paid one time, and then you have an ad-free app to enjoy for as long as you’d like. I cannot recommend this app enough!