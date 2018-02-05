Environments 4+
long form nature recordings
The Numero Group
Description
Environments is a historic catalog of long form field recordings created for the way you live. Whether you need to work, meditate, sleep, or any other use, Environments is the only ambient sound app based on extended recordings created in the 1960s and 70s on analog tape. Environments began as an unprecedented series of vinyl records, garnering widespread acclaim and selling millions of units. Now Environments steps into the mobile age as an invaluable and unique sonic tool for the way YOU live.
• No internet connection required — all recordings are part of the app.
• 22 fully remastered long-form analog recordings, most 30 minutes or more. Not short loops, not white noise — Environments live and breathe like nature itself.
• Simple, intuitive navigation. Unobtrusive, ad-free look and feel evokes a simpler, better time.
• Put your favorite environment on infinite loop, or build your own playlist of favorites.
• Blocks distractions, increases focus and mindfulness, reduces stress, helpful with tinnitus and fussy babies.
• Sounds include ocean waves, birdsongs and dawn chorus, chimes, "be-in", thunderstorms, gentle rain, heartbeat, wind in trees, wordless choir, summer cornfield, creaky sailboat, country stream, country meadow, blizzard, and many more.
• Features informative biography of Environments creator Irv Teibel, along with concise informational screens on individual recordings.
• A co-creation of Syntonic Research, Inc and the Grammy-nominated reissue label Numero Group.
• "The music of the future isn't music." -- Irv Teibel
What's New
Version 1.2
Fixed minor inconsistencies in title and control behaviors
Customer Reviews
THE app for relaxation and sleep assistance
The John is John
If you’re like me, silence is deafening. I can’t fall asleep at night without some sort of white noise/sfx type thing playing. During the day, i need the same sorts of thing to quiet my mind. This is the best app of its kind, hands down.
Besides having hours and hours of beautiful, natural sounding audio recordings of unique and varied environments (hence the name of the app), as well as a few new age and proto ambient pieces, the interface is dead simple to use. Make playlists of your favorite sound recordings (each one over 30 minutes long), play any one recording on a loop, and get the background behind this unique collection of recordings (all made on analog equipment back in the ‘70s). All that and more for one low price, paid one time, and then you have an ad-free app to enjoy for as long as you’d like. I cannot recommend this app enough!
🚫Don’t fall for the hype...
sumowondertoad
This showed up on some website as the most amazing environmental sound app ever. I thought it would be worth the three bucks. It isn’t. The recordings are long, that’s about all. They lack any kind of clarity, stereo separation, interest. You can hear audio levels go up and down, especially on the tracks of thunder when the audio is obviously clipped on the thunderclaps. And some of the recordings are just confusing (e.g. blizzard sounds like it was recorded inside with the house interior falling apart). This was an instant regretted purchase - no wonder they don’t have an in app purchase that lets you preview it first. Don’t waste your money on this one.
Numero Group does it again.
mcmillions
While I’m not familiar with many other instances of a musical release being (re-)issued as an app, this shows the promise in the format. The field recordings foot to an app spectacularly well, and the app itself features straightforward navigation and additional context surrounding the person behind the recordings. Well done Numero!
- The Numero Group L L C
- 548.7 MB
- Health & Fitness
- Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © 2018 Numero Group & Syntonic Research Inc
- $2.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.