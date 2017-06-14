iTunes

Estimapp – How Much to Make an App?

By Sliday Ltd

Description

A free cross-platform app that walks you through the thick and entangled forest of app development costs.

How much does it cost to make an app? Web or mobile? What should it do?

As an owner of a software development studio, I make estimations on a daily basis. Clients are always interested in ballpark figures. And they want them now.
— Stas Kulesh, Founder of Sliday

With Estimapp, you can give them that number in less than 30 sec.

The quick quiz results in a detailed shareable quote with features split, hourly rate and even taxes. (See the example in attachment.)

As we see it:
- Estimapp can help devs (and, I'm so sorry, they are mostly terrible at estimating their time) to make better quotes and explain the costs to the client.
- It can help clients to understand the pricing structure.
- It can help sales people to give super quick ballpark figures on the spot.

What's New in Version 2.0.1

Improved tags and 'Find a dev' page.

Estimapp – How Much to Make an App?
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Business
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0.1
  • Size: 23.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Sliday
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

