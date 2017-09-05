Etch - Save, Share & Discover Places
By Foolish Ventures, LLC
Description
Etch gives you a personalized way to experience local places by letting you quickly and easily save your favorite places, and share them with your trusted network. Friends can also help you discover new places by sharing with you the ones they know you'll love.
Use Etch to:
-- Save nearby places you love
-- Share your favorite places with friends and family
-- Discover new places based on recommendations from the people who know you best
What's New in Version 2.4.1
- Featured Accounts! Looking for some extra inspiration to find your newest favorite spot? We've added over 20 new collections curated by foodies exclusively for Etch to help you discover even more great new places around you. Gluten-free in NYC? Craving Greek in LA? We've got you covered. Get to know our experts by following them in the Add Friends section!
- We've redesigned the Add Friends sections to make it super-easy to connect to your friends and follow all of our new Featured Accounts
- Bugs zapped, performance boosted
