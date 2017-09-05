iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Etch - Save, Share & Discover Places by Foolish Ventures, LLC, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Etch - Save, Share & Discover Places

By Foolish Ventures, LLC

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Etch gives you a personalized way to experience local places by letting you quickly and easily save your favorite places, and share them with your trusted network. Friends can also help you discover new places by sharing with you the ones they know you'll love.

Use Etch to:
-- Save nearby places you love
-- Share your favorite places with friends and family
-- Discover new places based on recommendations from the people who know you best

Foolish Ventures, LLC Web SiteEtch - Save, Share & Discover Places Support

What's New in Version 2.4.1

- Featured Accounts! Looking for some extra inspiration to find your newest favorite spot? We've added over 20 new collections curated by foodies exclusively for Etch to help you discover even more great new places around you. Gluten-free in NYC? Craving Greek in LA? We've got you covered. Get to know our experts by following them in the Add Friends section!
- We've redesigned the Add Friends sections to make it super-easy to connect to your friends and follow all of our new Featured Accounts
- Bugs zapped, performance boosted

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

Etch - Save, Share & Discover Places
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.4.1
  • Size: 90.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Foolish Ventures, LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.
All Versions: