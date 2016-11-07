iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app EventChat - Stay Focused, and sharp on the event. by Andy Wong, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

EventChat - Stay Focused, and sharp on the event.

By Andy Wong

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Have you ever struggled to get your friends to meet with you on time? Have you constantly forget where you need to meet with your friends and when? Here is the solution!

EventChat , focused chat app with a one tap button that will app event to your calendar immediately.!

EventChat is the chat app that is Event focused, ensuring all users using this app will never be late or forget about the event again! There is also no hassle to users in this app. Only the creator will need to create the event at the creation of the conversation and from there, all other users are a tap away from placing their event into their own calendar immediately!

EventChat is not only focused, but it is also convenient for all the busy users with a tap of a button the event in this chat will be instantly placed into your own preferred calendar.

App icons from https://icons8.com

EventChat - Stay Focused, and sharp on the event. Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
EventChat - Stay Focused, and sharp on the event.
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 25.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2016 Andy Wong
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More by Andy Wong