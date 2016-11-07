Description

Have you ever struggled to get your friends to meet with you on time? Have you constantly forget where you need to meet with your friends and when? Here is the solution!



EventChat , focused chat app with a one tap button that will app event to your calendar immediately.!



EventChat is the chat app that is Event focused, ensuring all users using this app will never be late or forget about the event again! There is also no hassle to users in this app. Only the creator will need to create the event at the creation of the conversation and from there, all other users are a tap away from placing their event into their own calendar immediately!



EventChat is not only focused, but it is also convenient for all the busy users with a tap of a button the event in this chat will be instantly placed into your own preferred calendar.



App icons from https://icons8.com