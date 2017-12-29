Description

*3D face tracking requires iPhone X.



Unlock your creative potential with Face Maker - Augmented Reality, an amazing new augmented reality experience!



Remember how your parents told you not to paint your face when you were a kid or an awkward teenager? Now you can as much as you like, and it isn't just a picture of your face, but a 3D mesh of your face in augmented reality!



BRING OUT YOUR INNER ARTIST



• Choose from numerous colors and brush sizes

• Use the Erase brush to help create interesting negative space



TEXTURE WITH PHOTOS



• Add photos to mold to your face from your Photo Library

• Pan to position, pinch to zoom and rotate



LET'S FACE IT



• Auto-Face will take the most prominent face from a photo and optimize it so that you can do a 3D face swap!



RECORD AND SHARE



• Create amazing videos with audio and share them with your friends

• You can even hide the camera view to record with just a black background