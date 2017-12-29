iTunes

Face Maker - Augmented Reality

By Tim Sears

Description

*3D face tracking requires iPhone X.

Unlock your creative potential with Face Maker - Augmented Reality, an amazing new augmented reality experience!

Remember how your parents told you not to paint your face when you were a kid or an awkward teenager? Now you can as much as you like, and it isn't just a picture of your face, but a 3D mesh of your face in augmented reality!

BRING OUT YOUR INNER ARTIST

• Choose from numerous colors and brush sizes
• Use the Erase brush to help create interesting negative space

TEXTURE WITH PHOTOS

• Add photos to mold to your face from your Photo Library
• Pan to position, pinch to zoom and rotate

LET'S FACE IT

• Auto-Face will take the most prominent face from a photo and optimize it so that you can do a 3D face swap!

RECORD AND SHARE

• Create amazing videos with audio and share them with your friends
• You can even hide the camera view to record with just a black background

Face Maker - Augmented Reality
  • $1.99
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 10.5 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Elan3 LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

