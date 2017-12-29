Face Maker - Augmented Reality
By Tim Sears
Description
*3D face tracking requires iPhone X.
Unlock your creative potential with Face Maker - Augmented Reality, an amazing new augmented reality experience!
Remember how your parents told you not to paint your face when you were a kid or an awkward teenager? Now you can as much as you like, and it isn't just a picture of your face, but a 3D mesh of your face in augmented reality!
BRING OUT YOUR INNER ARTIST
• Choose from numerous colors and brush sizes
• Use the Erase brush to help create interesting negative space
TEXTURE WITH PHOTOS
• Add photos to mold to your face from your Photo Library
• Pan to position, pinch to zoom and rotate
LET'S FACE IT
• Auto-Face will take the most prominent face from a photo and optimize it so that you can do a 3D face swap!
RECORD AND SHARE
• Create amazing videos with audio and share them with your friends
• You can even hide the camera view to record with just a black background
- $1.99
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Dec 29, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 10.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Timothy Sears
- © 2017 Elan3 LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.