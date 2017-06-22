iTunes

Search & transport yourself into fun & inspirational scenes. Free, no ads, just faceswap. Just take a selfie, choose a scene from your camera roll or the web, and swipe through your results. It’s so easy with the power of search and the intelligent face morph tech. Use Face Swap editor to tweak & adjust face stickers or fine tune blending.

Featured by Cnet.com, TechCrunch, Forbes, DailyMail, NDTV and many others:
- “Packs some powerful image recognition technology.” – cnet.com
- "Part image search engine, and part photo editing toolkit" – TechCrunch.com
- “Swapping is about to get more sophisticated" – DailyMail.co.uk
- "Works automatically, and doesn't require any Photoshop skills" – NDTV.com
- “Both fun, and something of a technical marvel” – betanews.com


There is always something new to swap face into. We frequently update our categories, and the web never stands still.

- See yourself with a new hairstyle
- Try on different fashions
- Pop yourself into trending scenes
- Swap multiple faces on a group photo
- Put your friend’s face onto some funny pictures
- You can swap faces into any picture.

Choose a picture:

- Pick an image with faces from your camera roll
- Search for an image from web right inside the face swap app
- Choose a scene from one of our fun categories


Choose a face to swap:

- Take a great selfie using our special camera with face swap live hints and instructions
- Pick an image from your camera roll
- Face search from the web

Unlike other face apps, we use sophisticated face swap engine:

- Match skin tone (or any tone...Try a stone statue!)
- Automatically find faces in images and place your swap
- Match lighting conditions
- Match head turns and tilts
- Process and place multiple faces in a single scene
- Easy and super fast face changer

Once you start searching and face morphing, you won't want to stop.

Face Swap app is a Microsoft Garage project. The Microsoft Garage turns fresh ideas into real projects. Learn more about The Garage at: http://microsoft.com/garage

Hilarious fun

Great app, made me laugh a lot. Would recommend if you want to have a good laugh

Hilarious

This has literally had me in tears!

Amazing!

Love this, worth getting! Very fun!

