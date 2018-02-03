Facepass enables you to communicate with anybody and everybody around you by just capturing their face with the camera and leaving comments anonymously because well, people are unbiased only when you give them the security to do so. Users have the privilege to choose whether or not to display their name once some stranger captures their face.



How does it work?

- If you are a first time user, you need to register your face using a few simple steps

- Simply show your face- tilted left, right, straight and then, give yourself a name. You can choose to be displayed your name in the profile (which is displayed when somebody scans your face) or let others ask you your name.

- After registration, you'll need to simply position the person's face (whom you want to talk to) in the face frame of the camera.

- Confirm the identity of the person that Facepass recognized and tap confirm

- You can now leave messages with emojis on their profile

- Your friend or stranger will scan his/her own face and read the comments

- That's it!



Who is it most helpful for?

- Autistic individuals

- Shy individuals who are not comfortable with initiating conversations/relationships

-Just about everybody including you!