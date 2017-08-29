Description

Have you ever been upset by a referee’s call during an important sports game? How about being moved to tears by a performance on a talent search show? Or laughing so hard at your favorite sitcom that you start to cry?



It’s easy to be moved by your favorite TV shows. But one of the best things about watching television is being able to connect with others and share your thoughts and feelings about what’s happening on the screen.



FANOMINAL helps you to express yourself by making the television watching experience more interactive. With this real-time chat app, you can watch your favorite programs right alongside friends and family, no matter where they are. The app makes it easy for you to have a conversation with others about your favorite programs with chat messages that appear right on your television screen.



No more waiting until after the show is over to talk with your friends about what’s happened. With FANOMINAL, you can now express yourself in real-time as the action unfolds.