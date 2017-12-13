fARtjacker
By Something Ideal, Inc.
Entertain your friends and family with this augmented reality whoopie cushion! fARtjacker simulates six surprising styles of flatulence using the latest ARkit technology. Swipe across your screen to unleash your full farting potential. Record and share your videos, and maybe you’ll explode on social media!
I’ve always wanted to fart in augmented reality
This is what the world has been waiting for. The future is here. Thank you fARtjacker.
Wow 💨
Can’t wait to see my family for the holidays hahaha
YASsS!!!!!
2017 needed this more than anything
