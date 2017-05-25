iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Fidget Spinner by Ketchapp, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Fidget Spinner

By Ketchapp

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Most relaxing spinner is here!

You have 5 swipes to set the best spin you can with your finger. Wait for it to stop and sweep the sweet rewards! Upgrade the fidget spinner, compete with your friends and beat the records!

Each spin brings you closer to unlocking a new fidget spinner. Can you unlock them all?

Fidget Spinner Support

What's New in Version 1.1

YOU CAN NOW PUT STICKERS ON YOUR SPINNER.

◉ Customize your spinner! Win various stickers and use them to create amazing personalized spinners!
◉ Complete the challenges to get new stickers!
◉ Make sure to visit the game often as there is an occasional free sticker waiting for you!

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Enjoyable

Fun and entertaining game!

Spicy

Spicy

Great app

I love this app

Customers Also Bought

Fidget Spinner
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 103 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Ketchapp
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Remove Ads$1.99

More by Ketchapp