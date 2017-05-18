Access and organize your files no matter where they’re located — on your device or in the cloud with Files. The Recents view displays all the files you’ve been working on lately in high-resolution thumbnails. Use the powerful Browse view to navigate folders, organize your files with tags, move files between folders, and search. Files also makes it easy to access iCloud Drive and third-party cloud storage services such as Dropbox and Box.



Features



• Press the Files icon on the Dock or Home screen to quickly open a file from anywhere in iOS.



• Use tags to organize files stored with different cloud providers and across different apps.



• Pin your favorite folders to the sidebar in Browse view for quick access to the folders you use most.



• Give people access to any file stored in iCloud Drive by sharing a link from the Files app.



• Drag and drop to select files and organize them into folders.