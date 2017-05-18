Files 4+
Access and organize your files no matter where they’re located — on your device or in the cloud with Files. The Recents view displays all the files you’ve been working on lately in high-resolution thumbnails. Use the powerful Browse view to navigate folders, organize your files with tags, move files between folders, and search. Files also makes it easy to access iCloud Drive and third-party cloud storage services such as Dropbox and Box.
Features
• Press the Files icon on the Dock or Home screen to quickly open a file from anywhere in iOS.
• Use tags to organize files stored with different cloud providers and across different apps.
• Pin your favorite folders to the sidebar in Browse view for quick access to the folders you use most.
• Give people access to any file stored in iCloud Drive by sharing a link from the Files app.
• Drag and drop to select files and organize them into folders.
What's New
Version 1.2.1
Bug fixes
Information
- Seller
- Apple Inc.
- Size
- 581.6 KB
- Category
- Utilities
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Arabic, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.