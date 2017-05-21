Filmr - movie & video editor 4+
Merge clips, trim, slow motion
Stei App, ltda
Description
*Featured as "Best new Apps" in more than 150 countries *
* Create awesome video clips with the music of your choice in an easy, fast and intuitive way. From beginners to pros, Filmr is for you! Choose your favorite video clips and photos, easily trim and rearrange them, add slow motion, choose the best music from more than 20 million options, share and inspire! We deliver the perfect choice to those who need speed and agility to create cool videos for Instagram and authentic Instagram Stories/Snaps/Musical.lys.
With a clean vertical oriented design, super easy interface and extensive music library, Filmr opens the door to infinite possibilities right in your pocket! Share your stories with #Filmr, your super easy video editor!
* User testimonials:
"I have tried many video editing applications and Filmr excels perfectly on many levels - including clean and easy-to-use design, enormous music library and speed during processing / exporting. For me as a producer, this insta stories makes the dream of every creator! Wonderful job!"
United Kingdom
"This has to be the world's most easy-to-use video editor ever. And I've tried them almost all from the App Store."
United States
* Features:
- Introducing Filmr Toys! Edit your videos with awesome characters like Unicorn, ET, Dwarf and more! Bring Augmented Reality to life! (From iPhone 6S onwards with iOS 11)
- Select as many videos and photos as you want from your camera roll
- Trim your videos in seconds
- Speed: change the speed of your video to make it even more cooler
- Transitions are here! Try it out!
- Audio: mix the music volume with the ambient volume
- Reverse your videos
- Rotate: put your video upside down and make your friends say wow!
- Easily rearrange them
- Crop it to full screen, square or 9:16
- Zoom: pinch to choose the best frame
- Split: use it to cut the part of the video that you want - Choose a song from more than 20 million options, plug the song to your edited video
- Share it (Insta Stories special feature - Filmr split your video to share on Insta Stories!)
* iPad
- Landscape mode: edit your videos in a whole new way. Perfect for iPad!
- iOS 11 features for iPad: Drag and Drop and Multitasking
Download Filmr now and get started with the easiest video editing experience ever! No need to register!
For better experience, please accept push notifications (optimal).
Unlimited Access Subscription with Filmr Pro Membership
- With Filmr Pro you can subscribe for unlimited access to all features and content offered for purchase within Filmr, including filters, fonts and transitions, etc. Watermark will be removed automatically.
- Subscription is billed monthly or annually after a 7 days free trial at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. In addition, a one-time payment plan is available, which is not one of the subscription plan.
- You will not be charged during your free trial period. If you're happy with Filmr do nothing. When the free trial concludes, your subscription will start and renew automatically, and will be charged to your iTunes Account. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. To avoid that, you must cancel the subscription at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You may manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a Filmr subscription.
- Terms of use: http://filmrapp.com/terms-of-service/
- Privacy Policy: http://filmrapp.com/privacy-policy/
* Don't hesitate to contact us on - contact@filmrapp.com.
What's New
Version 3.1
We reached 1 million users and prepared awesome stuffs for you! High quality Film filters, handcrafted fonts, creative transitions, new Filmr Toys and 1080p video export option just dropped in, check it out! Now you can save your Projects!
Ratings and Reviews
Best Video App!
Hurricane82
I have been using my iPhone to create videos both personal and fir my company 360 Wraps. I usually have to use 2-3 different apps to achieve the things that I’d like to do in the project. Filmr is the first app I have ran across that does everything I need. From letting me crop a video to reversing clips and adjusting speed. It’s definitely a must have for pocket video producers. You can do some very professional work with this app.
Developer Response
Thank you so much for your message Tommy! We will have lot's of updates in a short time. Stay tune! :)
I love this app so much but...
SirScreamsALot
I used this app on my friend’s phone and it was amazing! So i decided to download it for myself. On my friend’s phone, we can use these augmented reality characters (toys) in the videos, but on my phone, after two weeks of trying, I still can’t figure out how to find the toys. If I could get some help, that would get this app a five star rating, because I think that if it has the toys, that’s what it deserves.
Developer Response
Hi there!
Thanks for your message. Filmr Toys are available from iPhone 6S onward and you have to install the iOS 11 in it. This information helped you? Can we do anything else?
Have a great weekend! : )
Thanks for your message. Filmr Toys are available from iPhone 6S onward and you have to install the iOS 11 in it. This information helped you? Can we do anything else?
Have a great weekend! : )
Disappointed
KadyFlower🌸🌸
The entire reason I wanted to get this app was to play around with it, namely just inserting a bunch of toys. But nope, the app had literally next to no options at all other than trim, crop, and format. I don’t understand why people say it makes them look ‘professional’ and blah blah, but I can’t see that. I couldn’t even access the toys!!! I looked and looked, but all there were was the boring controls u get in any video editing app. So thank u SO much for giving me such a bad experience. Ciao 🙄🙄🙄👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Developer Response
Hello there! Filmr Toys are available from iPhone 6S onwards, including iPhone SE. You need to install iOS 11 to have the Toys. :) In Filmr's camera, the button to access the Toys is on the left of the shooting button. Thank you for your message!
Hi Kady, did you find it?!
Hi Kady, did you find it?!
