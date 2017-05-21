*Featured as "Best new Apps" in more than 150 countries *

* Create awesome video clips with the music of your choice in an easy, fast and intuitive way. From beginners to pros, Filmr is for you! Choose your favorite video clips and photos, easily trim and rearrange them, add slow motion, choose the best music from more than 20 million options, share and inspire! We deliver the perfect choice to those who need speed and agility to create cool videos for Instagram and authentic Instagram Stories/Snaps/Musical.lys.



With a clean vertical oriented design, super easy interface and extensive music library, Filmr opens the door to infinite possibilities right in your pocket! Share your stories with #Filmr, your super easy video editor!



* User testimonials:

"I have tried many video editing applications and Filmr excels perfectly on many levels - including clean and easy-to-use design, enormous music library and speed during processing / exporting. For me as a producer, this insta stories makes the dream of every creator! Wonderful job!"

United Kingdom



"This has to be the world's most easy-to-use video editor ever. And I've tried them almost all from the App Store."

United States



* Features:

- Introducing Filmr Toys! Edit your videos with awesome characters like Unicorn, ET, Dwarf and more! Bring Augmented Reality to life! (From iPhone 6S onwards with iOS 11)

- Select as many videos and photos as you want from your camera roll

- Trim your videos in seconds

- Speed: change the speed of your video to make it even more cooler

- Transitions are here! Try it out!

- Audio: mix the music volume with the ambient volume

- Reverse your videos

- Rotate: put your video upside down and make your friends say wow!

- Easily rearrange them

- Crop it to full screen, square or 9:16

- Zoom: pinch to choose the best frame

- Split: use it to cut the part of the video that you want - Choose a song from more than 20 million options, plug the song to your edited video

- Share it (Insta Stories special feature - Filmr split your video to share on Insta Stories!)



* iPad

- Landscape mode: edit your videos in a whole new way. Perfect for iPad!

- iOS 11 features for iPad: Drag and Drop and Multitasking



Download Filmr now and get started with the easiest video editing experience ever! No need to register!



For better experience, please accept push notifications (optimal).



Unlimited Access Subscription with Filmr Pro Membership

- With Filmr Pro you can subscribe for unlimited access to all features and content offered for purchase within Filmr, including filters, fonts and transitions, etc. Watermark will be removed automatically.

- Subscription is billed monthly or annually after a 7 days free trial at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. In addition, a one-time payment plan is available, which is not one of the subscription plan.

- You will not be charged during your free trial period. If you're happy with Filmr do nothing. When the free trial concludes, your subscription will start and renew automatically, and will be charged to your iTunes Account. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. To avoid that, you must cancel the subscription at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You may manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your iTunes Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a Filmr subscription.

- Terms of use: http://filmrapp.com/terms-of-service/

- Privacy Policy: http://filmrapp.com/privacy-policy/



* Don't hesitate to contact us on - contact@filmrapp.com.