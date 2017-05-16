Please Read

by Boo334678976(5

I've only played this for a little bit so far... so please bear with me.

Developers: Please make sure to update this game often so that you can add new upgrades and stuff. Also, please update your other games too if at all possible. (I know it would probably be hard since you have made so many!) Possibly add an upgrade section that does miscellaneous: things like how many times you can spin it. Also, please add achievements/quests/whatever you want to call them!

Others: This is a great game! It is pretty much a clicker, but this game puts a great new SPIN (pun intended) on it! Instead of clicking, you spin the spinner, and you get coins based on how many times it spins, and you can upgrade it so that it goes faster, longer, and looks better (or worse, but you can decide whether or not to change its appearance).

-The First Reviewer of This Specific Game (I think) 😀😎🤠