Fire for Tinder - See your Tinder photo stats!
By ThnkDev LLC
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Have you ever wondered what percentage of people swipe right on each of your Tinder pictures? Want to know which of your pictures is the best to put as your first profile picture on Tinder? Well, wonder no longer.
Fire for Tinder now helps you get more matches than ever by being able to see the percentage of people who swipe right and left on all of your profile photos!
What's New in Version 2.1
Fixed a crash that was affecting some users
iPhone Screenshots
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Lifestyle
- Updated: Jul 18, 2017
- Version: 2.1
- Size: 15.6 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: ThnkDev LLC
- © ThnkDev LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.Apple TV: Yes
Top In-App Purchases
- Unlock stats for all photos!$1.99