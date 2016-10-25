Fire and Fury: English Civil War
By HexWar Games Ltd
Description
Fight the various battles of the English Civil War between the Parliamentarians and the Royalists. Each campaign is themed around fights between these two factions during various different years of the campaign. Capitalize on strategic advantages to turn the tide of war in your favour; ride down your foes with valiant cavalry charges, hold the line with bristling ranks of Pike and Shot or strike from afar with musket fire and huge pieces of artillery. Will you emerge victorious or become another casualty of war?
- High Definition Graphics.
- 7 Mission Tutorial Campaign.
- 4 Mission 1642 Campaign.
- 8 Mission 1644 Campaign.
- All missions, except the tutorial, can be played as both sides.
- Over 30 Unique Units.
- Detailed Combat Analysis.
- Flank Attacks.
- Strategic Movement.
- Hours of Gameplay.
- Detailed Reference Charts.
- Map Zoom.
Purchasable Content
- 8 Mission 1645 Campaign.
What's New in Version 1.4
Cheriton mission was ending with wrong side winning sometimes.
- $0.99
- Category: Games
- Updated: Oct 25, 2016
- Version: 1.4
- Size: 282 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: HexWar Games Ltd
- © 2015 HexWar Games Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
