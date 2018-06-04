Screenshots

Description

Fit Beats is an endless and yet oddly addictive game. How long can you survive in Fit Beats? Focus is key to achieving a high score! Tap left or right to spin the octagon and match the incoming shapes.

Easy to learn, hard to master. Challenge your friends on Game Center and have fun :)

Features
~~~~~~~~~~~~

- iOS 10 or later support
- Awesome Gameplay music
- Better sound effects
- Game Center intergration
- Enjoy beautiful minimalistic design and relaxing game music
- Adorable , fun, and thoughtful design
- Social sharing of your score.

Having any problems? Any suggestions? We would love to hear from you! You can reach us at support at - contact@digitalhole.co

Information

Seller
Digital Hole Pvt. Ltd.
Size
27.7 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, Portuguese
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Digital Hole Pvt. Ltd.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Crazy Path

Games

speedX - Test your internet speed

Lifestyle

Bouncy Flip

Games

Color Dope

Games

Solitary Guide

Entertainment

iDevices News

News