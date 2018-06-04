Fit Beats is an endless and yet oddly addictive game. How long can you survive in Fit Beats? Focus is key to achieving a high score! Tap left or right to spin the octagon and match the incoming shapes.



Easy to learn, hard to master. Challenge your friends on Game Center and have fun :)



Features

~~~~~~~~~~~~



- iOS 10 or later support

- Awesome Gameplay music

- Better sound effects

- Game Center intergration

- Enjoy beautiful minimalistic design and relaxing game music

- Adorable , fun, and thoughtful design

- Social sharing of your score.



Having any problems? Any suggestions? We would love to hear from you! You can reach us at support at - contact@digitalhole.co