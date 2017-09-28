FitGenie - Smart Nutrition App
By FitGenie, LLC
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Your very own virtual nutritionist that tells you exactly what to eat.
By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, FitGenie provides smart and personalized nutrition plans. The ground breaking algorithms that power FitGenie learn and adapt to your health data and craft nutrition plans tailored to you. As you progress week to week, our algorithms adjust to keep you headed towards your goal. Need to burn some extra belly fat? Want to build some lean muscle? Or do you simply want to be healthier? The algorithms behind FitGenie will adjust with you to not only keep you progressing, but to also create plans you can stick to.
FitGenie has been featured in TechCrunch, Men’s Health, Hypepotamus, and more. See what users around the world are getting excited about.
For FREE get a beautiful ad-free calorie counter that has:
• Self-adjusting nutrition plans optimized weekly
• Barcode scanning with millions of foods
• HealthKit integration
• Customizable nutrition targets
• Meal recommendations
To get the most out of FitGenie, subscribe to FitGenie Premium. FitGenie Premium removes the need to have to count calories or even know anything about counting calories. AI algorithms provide meal plans that not only meet your nutritional needs, but also match your tastes ensuring they are easy to follow.
Available in FitGenie Premium:
• Optimized daily meal plans
• Weekly self-managing grocery list
• Create custom meal plans from our recipe library
• Set custom targets for specific days
• Smart ingredient substitutions
———
FitGenie Premium:
Subscriptions renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to end of the subscription. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase an additional subscription during that period. You can manage your subscription in iTunes Account Settings.
———
Subscription durations:
1 Month
6 Months
12 Months
———
Learn more at www.fitgenieapp.com/
Terms of Use & Privacy Policy: http://www.fitgenieapp.com/privacy_policy.pdf
———
Icons in app made by:
Icons 8 from www.icons8.com
Smashicons from www.smashicons.com
Freepik from www.smashicons.com
RouncIcons from www.smashicons.com
FlatIcons from www.flaticons.com Licensed by CC 3.0 BY
What's New in Version 3.0.0
***** INTRODUCING FITGENIE 3.0 *****
Guys...GUYS! This is the biggest app store release in the history of app store releases. FitGenie 3.0 is (almost) EVERYTHING you've been asking for and MORE. I'm sorry for yelling, but this is important. Here's what's inside:
• A brand new log screen
• Brand new recipe search engine
• Brand new recipe recommendation engine
• Custom meal plan builder
• Recipe favoriting
• Meal copying
• Meal sharing
• Improved meal preference filtering
• New survey designs
• Interactive weekly update cards
• Optimizations for iPad
• CSV Export
• Pantry item adding
• Infinite cosmetic and performance improvements
Tbh we've got more things in this update than you have time to read and I have the stamina to type. Do yourself a favor and check it out. Btdubs we're giving everyone 25% off FitGenie Premium for a lil bit cause we're pumped. Can't say thanks enough for all the support <3
- Obi, Keith, and the FitGenie Team
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Updated: Sep 28, 2017
- Version: 3.0.0
- Size: 91.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: FitGenie, LLC
- © 2017 FitGenie, LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- FitGenie Premium$33.99
- FitGenie Premium$7.49
- FitGenie Premium$9.99
- FitGenie Premium$26.99
- FitGenie Premium$44.99
- FitGenie Premium$35.99