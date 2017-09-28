Description

Your very own virtual nutritionist that tells you exactly what to eat.



By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, FitGenie provides smart and personalized nutrition plans. The ground breaking algorithms that power FitGenie learn and adapt to your health data and craft nutrition plans tailored to you. As you progress week to week, our algorithms adjust to keep you headed towards your goal. Need to burn some extra belly fat? Want to build some lean muscle? Or do you simply want to be healthier? The algorithms behind FitGenie will adjust with you to not only keep you progressing, but to also create plans you can stick to.





FitGenie has been featured in TechCrunch, Men’s Health, Hypepotamus, and more. See what users around the world are getting excited about.



For FREE get a beautiful ad-free calorie counter that has:

• Self-adjusting nutrition plans optimized weekly

• Barcode scanning with millions of foods

• HealthKit integration

• Customizable nutrition targets

• Meal recommendations





To get the most out of FitGenie, subscribe to FitGenie Premium. FitGenie Premium removes the need to have to count calories or even know anything about counting calories. AI algorithms provide meal plans that not only meet your nutritional needs, but also match your tastes ensuring they are easy to follow.



Available in FitGenie Premium:

• Optimized daily meal plans

• Weekly self-managing grocery list

• Create custom meal plans from our recipe library

• Set custom targets for specific days

• Smart ingredient substitutions



———



FitGenie Premium:



Subscriptions renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to end of the subscription. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase an additional subscription during that period. You can manage your subscription in iTunes Account Settings.



———



Subscription durations:



1 Month

6 Months

12 Months



———



Learn more at www.fitgenieapp.com/

Terms of Use & Privacy Policy: http://www.fitgenieapp.com/privacy_policy.pdf



———



Icons in app made by:



Icons 8 from www.icons8.com

Smashicons from www.smashicons.com

Freepik from www.smashicons.com

RouncIcons from www.smashicons.com

FlatIcons from www.flaticons.com Licensed by CC 3.0 BY