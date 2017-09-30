Fixmoji
By Raviraj Minawala
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
There are thousands of emojis but you only use a few everyday. Fixmoji lets you select your favorite emojis and access them anytime, anywhere. Set your favorite emojis at your preferred positions on the keyboard. Just drag and re-arrange as you like. No more scrolling through pages of useless emojis and finding the one you want. You can select as many emojis as you like and also re-arrange them from the keyboard itself!
How to setup Fixmoji:
- Go to Settings
- General
- Keyboard
- Keyboards
- Add New Keyboard…
- Find ‘Fixmoji’ and add it
- Allow Full Access
- Done!
Now open the Fixmoji app from the home-screen, type your favorite emojis and access them from your keyboard.
iPhone Screenshots
- $0.99
- Category: Utilities
- Released: Sep 30, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 16.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Raviraj Minawala
- © Raviraj Minawala
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.