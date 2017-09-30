iTunes

Fixmoji

By Raviraj Minawala

Description

There are thousands of emojis but you only use a few everyday. Fixmoji lets you select your favorite emojis and access them anytime, anywhere. Set your favorite emojis at your preferred positions on the keyboard. Just drag and re-arrange as you like. No more scrolling through pages of useless emojis and finding the one you want. You can select as many emojis as you like and also re-arrange them from the keyboard itself!


How to setup Fixmoji:

- Go to Settings
- General
- Keyboard
- Keyboards
- Add New Keyboard…
- Find ‘Fixmoji’ and add it
- Allow Full Access
- Done!

Now open the Fixmoji app from the home-screen, type your favorite emojis and access them from your keyboard.

Fixmoji
  • $0.99
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 16.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Raviraj Minawala
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

