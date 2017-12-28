iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Flappy Box - AR game adventure by Daniel Mekis, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Flappy Box - AR game adventure

By Daniel Mekis

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Flappy Box uses TrueDepth camera on your iPhone X to track your gestures! - but the game also playable with tapping the screen.

Daniel Mekis Web SiteFlappy Box - AR game adventure Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
Flappy Box - AR game adventure
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 8.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Dániel Mekis
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Daniel Mekis