iPhone Screenshots

Description

Shouldn't social networking be, you know, social?

Find out what all your friends are up to right now, and make plans for later!

What's New

Version 2.04

Just making stuff better. The usual.

Ratings and Reviews

Awesome!

jreyno4

This app is awesome for finding new places and events, and seeing my friends around town. Definitely worth downloading to see what's happening near you or if you want to search somewhere else.

Awesome!

rruais

Amazingly intuitive and simple to use app for seeing what's happening around you!

Too many bugs

Rannn30

The app has too many bugs, it doesn’t even open after selecting some categories. I have already reported twice, but no fixes to the app. It is very sad that the app doesn’t even open at all

Information

Seller
Single Focus Inc.
Size
69.7 MB
Category
Social Networking
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 12+ for the following:
Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
Copyright
© 2018 Single Focus Inc.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

You May Also Like

Ripl: Make Eye-Catching Videos

Social Networking

Product Hunt

Social Networking

Facebook Local

Social Networking

Dust - a safer place to text

Social Networking

Peach — share vividly

Social Networking

Meetup

Social Networking