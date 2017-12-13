Follow Me Dragon
By The Virtual Reality Company
Description
Say hi to your new dragon! He breathes fire, does tricks, and follows you anywhere you go! He's an A.I.-driven friend who uses ARKit to explore his surroundings and fly from place to place!
Follow Me Dragon features:
-An adorable dragon friend who will walk and fly between sparkly surfaces!
-Pinch to make him as big as a building or as small as an ant!
-Make him stay or come here!
-Poke him to draw a reaction!
-Double tap to do tricks and pose for the camera!
-Pick him up!
-Play fetch!
-What's your favorite color? The dragon can change colors!
-Take photos and share with your friends!
-More features on the way!
Have fun with your new imaginary friend!
Requires an ARKit supported device.
What's New in Version 2.0.4
Happy Holidays!
Drake is ready with special seasonal costumes and all new features to get you in the spirit! Level-up and dress-up Drake as some of your favorite Holiday characters plus a few surprises!
UI and interaction bug fixes!
- Free
- Category: Entertainment
- Updated: Dec 13, 2017
- Version: 2.0.4
- Size: 133 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: The Virtual Reality Company
- © 2016 The Virtual Reality Company. All rights reserved.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.