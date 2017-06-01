Font Candy - Photo Captions & Typography Editor
By Easy Tiger Apps, LLC.
Description
“Font Candy is our typography app of choice” - Wishpond.com
Font Candy puts you in the creator's chair and allows you to produce custom designs in seconds. Add quotes, artwork, filters, colors, and even layer multiple images!
You choose from a curated collection of fonts or add your own to overlay beautiful text on your photos. Get creative and add intricate designs using shapes, symbols, or emojis. Whether you are looking to create some amazing artwork, celebrate a special occasion, make the next #trending meme, or design a custom iPhone case Font Candy is for you!
Font Candy offers the following powerful text editing tools:
» Over 45 artistic, hand-picked fonts.
» Powerful text editing capabilities including text curving, opacity controls, and shadow.
» Add multiple captions and manipulate each one separately to make your edits truly unique.
» Built-in custom Artwork and Quotes we’ve designed for you.
» Colors and filters you can apply over the background image or the text.
» The ability to design and order custom iPhone cases, Posters, T-shirts, Magnets and more!
» Save your designs and watermarks to the app to edit photos in seconds.
» Fun animations you can add to your text.
» Scale and Crop options with preloaded sizing for FB cover photos, Twitter posts, etc.
» Don’t have a photo you love? Try out the Integrated photo search function provided by Pixabay.
» Share your work with friends on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, etc.
Thanks for the support, let us know what you think by sending us an email to support@easytigerapps.com. Our goal is to give you the tools you need to enhance your photos. We'd love to hear from you!
»»» For a chance to be featured post your best Font Candy creations to Instagram with the hashtag #fontcandy
Much Love,
//easy//tiger//apps//
Font Candy is brought to you by Easy Tiger Apps. Check out our other photo editing apps, Split Pic, Fused, Animal Face, and Moments.
What's New in Version 5.0
Version 5.0 is officially here and to go with that slick new icon we gave the the editing tools you love a fresh design. Same workflow and tools, just a new look
We added a few other goodies for ya:
•You can now like your favorite Font Candy edits in the Inspiration-feed. Take a peek and show some love and be sure to submit your edits by posting and tagging us @easytigerapps on Instagram!
•Optimized the product making experience. Create your own iPhone case, t-shirts, magnets and more, right inside the app!
•Updated color palette with even more hues to choose from
•A bunch of new free hand-crafted filters
•New Trending Sayings added weekly. DM us with requests and we’ll put your quote in the app! @easytigerapps
Need support? Email us support@easytigerapps.com
Customer Reviews
So far so good!
I just downloaded this app and it's already asking me took give a review. I've had it LEDs than 5 minutes - I'm still playing with it - But so far so good. (It would probably be even better if they didn't solicit ratings so quickly.)
Outstanding app!!!
This app has made thing so easy for me from designing my own pictures to ordering magnets and posters of my very own design right through the app. I am very thankful for the designers of this app. 5 stars all the way!!!
All About Money
Frustrating how quick they ask for a review before I've been able to use the app. Requires a $0.99 purchase to unlock 15 new fonts. Phonto is free and it has three times as many fonts with no purchase, even if the interface isn't as aesthetically pleasing. Don't waste your time with this.
