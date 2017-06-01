Description

Font Candy puts you in the creator's chair and allows you to produce custom designs in seconds. Add quotes, artwork, filters, colors, and even layer multiple images!



You choose from a curated collection of fonts or add your own to overlay beautiful text on your photos. Get creative and add intricate designs using shapes, symbols, or emojis. Whether you are looking to create some amazing artwork, celebrate a special occasion, make the next #trending meme, or design a custom iPhone case Font Candy is for you!



Font Candy offers the following powerful text editing tools:



» Over 45 artistic, hand-picked fonts.



» Powerful text editing capabilities including text curving, opacity controls, and shadow.



» Add multiple captions and manipulate each one separately to make your edits truly unique.



» Built-in custom Artwork and Quotes we’ve designed for you.



» Colors and filters you can apply over the background image or the text.



» The ability to design and order custom iPhone cases, Posters, T-shirts, Magnets and more!



» Save your designs and watermarks to the app to edit photos in seconds.



» Fun animations you can add to your text.



» Scale and Crop options with preloaded sizing for FB cover photos, Twitter posts, etc.



» Don’t have a photo you love? Try out the Integrated photo search function provided by Pixabay.



