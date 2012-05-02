Too exotic for everyday use

I have what I'm told us an extremely well-stocked bar, but I have the ingredients for only about 5% of these recipes. Seriously: five recipes pulled completely at random call for Gran Classico Bitter, verbena leaves, lemongrass, cucumber water, white cranberry juice, celery juice, jasmine gin, sambal oelek. I pulled up four more before I found one I could actually make. These might be fun to order if you are out at a very well-heeled establishment, but this app is almost useless for even a fairly sophisticated home bar.