FOOD & WINE Cocktails 17+
Time Inc.
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Recipes for more than 350 outstanding drinks by America's best mixologists, plus great party food, essential cocktail-making tips, a comprehensive spirits guide and a definitive listing of America's top 100 bars and lounges.
What's New
Version 1.5.1
* Update feed endpoints
Ratings and Reviews
Great app great drinks
Constant reporter
Simple app with a great layout. The cocktails are simple yet elegant
Too exotic for everyday use
Clark02176
I have what I'm told us an extremely well-stocked bar, but I have the ingredients for only about 5% of these recipes. Seriously: five recipes pulled completely at random call for Gran Classico Bitter, verbena leaves, lemongrass, cucumber water, white cranberry juice, celery juice, jasmine gin, sambal oelek. I pulled up four more before I found one I could actually make. These might be fun to order if you are out at a very well-heeled establishment, but this app is almost useless for even a fairly sophisticated home bar.
FANTASTIC
LaDanaWendy
If you're having a party, a small get together or just want to learn how to make cocktails, this is THE app, plus there are some yummy looking snacks included in the app as well!!! WoW!!!!! Now I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a Food & Wine recipe (iPhone) app as awesome as this one!!!
Information
- Seller
- TI Media Solutions Inc.
- Size
- 18.5 MB
- Category
- Food & Drink
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
- Frequent/Intense Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Copyright
- © Time Inc.
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.