iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Football Trivia 365 by MAGNET1C LTD, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Football Trivia 365

By MAGNET1C LTD

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Kick-off the year with Football Trivia 365 - The football quiz calendar of 2018.

How big is your football brain? Now you can prove how much of a football fanatic you really are by testing your knowldeg against 365 questions of footballing trivia.

Each day in 2018, you’ll unlock a new trivia challenge. Flex your football brain across a number of categories - British, European, World and History categories are all included.

It’s easy to join in the fun! Play in bite-sized chunks every day, play on your morning commute, lunch break or on your sofa.

Warning: This game is for football fans only!

So what are you waiting for? Join the 2018 season now!

MAGNET1C LTD Web SiteFootball Trivia 365 Support

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
Football Trivia 365
View in iTunes
  • $0.99
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 50.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © MAGNET1C Ltd
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More iPhone Apps by MAGNET1C LTD