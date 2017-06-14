FRAMED 2
By Loveshack
Description
Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land.
A standalone entry in the FRAMED series.
Change the order, change the outcome.
FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story.
Taking place before the events of the original game, FRAMED 2 is the follow up to Hideo Kojima's 2014 Game Of The Year, FRAMED.
FRAMED 2 is designed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch iOS 9.0 and above.
Optimised for iPhone 5 and above & iPad Air and above.
LoveShack Entertainment is an independent game developer based in Australia.
www.loveshackentertainment.com Follow us @LoveShackers for news of updates & new games.
Great
If you played first one you have to buy second
Omg!!
Loved the first one, second one is even better!!!
Amazing Game
This is just an amazing game. 10/10. If you get this game, you will enjoy it.
- $4.99
- Category: Games
- Released: Jun 14, 2017
- Version: 1.0.0
- Size: 351 MB
- Languages: English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese
- Seller: Loveshack Entertainment Pty Ltd
- © 2017 Loveshack Entertainment Pty Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.Apple TV: Yes