iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download FRAMED 2 by Loveshack, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

FRAMED 2

By Loveshack

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land. 
A standalone entry in the FRAMED series.
Change the order, change the outcome.

FRAMED 2 is a noir puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story.

Taking place before the events of the original game, FRAMED 2 is the follow up to Hideo Kojima's 2014 Game Of The Year, FRAMED.

FRAMED 2 is designed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch iOS 9.0 and above.

Optimised for iPhone 5 and above & iPad Air and above.

LoveShack Entertainment is an independent game developer based in Australia.
www.loveshackentertainment.com Follow us @LoveShackers for news of updates & new games.

Loveshack Web SiteFRAMED 2 Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad iMessage
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2

Customer Reviews

Great

If you played first one you have to buy second

Omg!!

Loved the first one, second one is even better!!!

Amazing Game

This is just an amazing game. 10/10. If you get this game, you will enjoy it.

FRAMED 2
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Offers iMessage App for iOS
  • $4.99
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 351 MB
  • Languages: English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Loveshack Entertainment Pty Ltd
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Apple TV: Yes

Customer Ratings

Current Version:

More by Loveshack