iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Freetime - GitHub open source project manager by Ryan Nystrom, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Freetime - GitHub open source project manager

By Ryan Nystrom

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Manage your GitHub notifications on the go with this fast and simple app. Freetime is built in the open, using open source tools, and for open source work. This first version lets you:

- Read new and old notifications
- Mark notifications read
- Browse Issue and Pull Request timelines
- React to comments

Stay tuned for new features, like commenting, saving, and searching. Coming soon!

Freetime - GitHub open source project manager Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2

Customer Reviews

Simple and useful

I love the fact that this app handles one very important aspect of open source development which is: Coping with the events other developers initiate. If you have ever had participated in an open source project with a few ks of participants/followers, you know exactly what I mean!

Time saver!

Makes it really easy to manage multiple repos on-the-go.

Freetime - GitHub open source project manager
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 25.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Ryan Nystrom
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More by Ryan Nystrom