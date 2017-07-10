Freetime - GitHub open source project manager
By Ryan Nystrom
Manage your GitHub notifications on the go with this fast and simple app. Freetime is built in the open, using open source tools, and for open source work. This first version lets you:
- Read new and old notifications
- Mark notifications read
- Browse Issue and Pull Request timelines
- React to comments
Stay tuned for new features, like commenting, saving, and searching. Coming soon!
Simple and useful
I love the fact that this app handles one very important aspect of open source development which is: Coping with the events other developers initiate. If you have ever had participated in an open source project with a few ks of participants/followers, you know exactly what I mean!
Time saver!
Makes it really easy to manage multiple repos on-the-go.
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Jul 10, 2017
- Version: 1.0.0
- Size: 25.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Ryan Nystrom
- © Ryan Nystrom
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.