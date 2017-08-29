Frenzy - Buy Sneakers, Streetwear, and More
By Jaded Labs Inc
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
We make it easy for you to buy dope stuff. You’ve probably seen us in GQ, Esquire, Highsnobiety, Complex, and a bunch of other places.
With Frenzy, you can do things like:
+ Buy the world’s most hyped sneakers and streetwear for retail.
+ Discover sales from leading brands and boutiques.
+ Checkout instantly in a single tap with Apple Pay.
~*BUY SNEAKERS, STREETWEAR, MUSIC, ART, FASHION, AND MORE*~
Sign up for this sneaker raffle!! How about no??? Wait in line overnight!!! Naaaah dude I’m good.
No signing up for sneaker raffles, no waiting in line—just exclusive, limited release sneakers and streetwear drops delivered straight to your phone. And we always work 100% in partnership with major brands and retailers to get you authentic, verified products only.
Finally get your hands on your ultimate sneaker and streetwear grails: Adidas, Nike, Yeezy, Air Jordan, Ultraboost, NMD, Consortium, Air Max, and so much more.
What's New in Version 3.0
- our feed is vertical instead of horizontal now. frenzy turning the game upside down!!!
- see nearby dropzones and get more details about upcoming sales.
- dinner party is the best episode of the office.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Shopping
- Updated: Aug 29, 2017
- Version: 3.0
- Size: 61.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Jaded Labs Inc.
- © 2017 Jaded Labs Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.