iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Frenzy - Buy Sneakers, Streetwear, and More by Jaded Labs Inc, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Frenzy - Buy Sneakers, Streetwear, and More

By Jaded Labs Inc

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

We make it easy for you to buy dope stuff. You’ve probably seen us in GQ, Esquire, Highsnobiety, Complex, and a bunch of other places.

With Frenzy, you can do things like:

+ Buy the world’s most hyped sneakers and streetwear for retail.
+ Discover sales from leading brands and boutiques.
+ Checkout instantly in a single tap with Apple Pay.

~*BUY SNEAKERS, STREETWEAR, MUSIC, ART, FASHION, AND MORE*~

Sign up for this sneaker raffle!! How about no??? Wait in line overnight!!! Naaaah dude I’m good.

No signing up for sneaker raffles, no waiting in line—just exclusive, limited release sneakers and streetwear drops delivered straight to your phone. And we always work 100% in partnership with major brands and retailers to get you authentic, verified products only.

Finally get your hands on your ultimate sneaker and streetwear grails: Adidas, Nike, Yeezy, Air Jordan, Ultraboost, NMD, Consortium, Air Max, and so much more.

Jaded Labs Inc Web SiteFrenzy - Buy Sneakers, Streetwear, and More Support

What's New in Version 3.0

- our feed is vertical instead of horizontal now. frenzy turning the game upside down!!!
- see nearby dropzones and get more details about upcoming sales.
- dinner party is the best episode of the office.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customers Also Bought

Frenzy - Buy Sneakers, Streetwear, and More
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Shopping
  • Updated:
  • Version: 3.0
  • Size: 61.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Jaded Labs Inc
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.
All Versions:

More iPhone Apps by Jaded Labs Inc