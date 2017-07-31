Description

Frisbee is a place to video chat with your friends and fam. Create a group and hold the camera to send them a frisbee! Friends can instantly throw a frisbee back, or whenever it's convenient.



Features:



• Face-to-Face Messenger: Just hold to record for up to 20 seconds and let go to send a frisbee to your friends. Friends can watch instantly and throw a frisbee back. Videos won’t disappear, unless you want them to.



• Selfie GIF Reactions: React to frisbees with selfie GIF reactions. Create new reactions by tapping on the emoji icon on any frisbee and record a selfie GIF reaction you can use to react once or as many times as you want to. The reaction will get added for friends to see!



• All Your People, Right Here: Create groups for all the different groups in your life – best, the fam, roomies, classmates, coworkers, teammates – you name it. Add anyone! If they’re not on Frisbee, they’ll get an SMS letting them know they're in the group.



• Filters: Make sure you look good by swiping on the camera to add a filter to your videos - before or while you're recording!



Questions or comments? Shoot us a note!

play@frisbee.me

Instagram: @frisbeeapp

Twitter: @frisbeeteam