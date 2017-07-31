Frisbee - Group Video Chat
By Alively, Inc.
Description
Frisbee is a place to video chat with your friends and fam. Create a group and hold the camera to send them a frisbee! Friends can instantly throw a frisbee back, or whenever it's convenient.
Features:
• Face-to-Face Messenger: Just hold to record for up to 20 seconds and let go to send a frisbee to your friends. Friends can watch instantly and throw a frisbee back. Videos won’t disappear, unless you want them to.
• Selfie GIF Reactions: React to frisbees with selfie GIF reactions. Create new reactions by tapping on the emoji icon on any frisbee and record a selfie GIF reaction you can use to react once or as many times as you want to. The reaction will get added for friends to see!
• All Your People, Right Here: Create groups for all the different groups in your life – best, the fam, roomies, classmates, coworkers, teammates – you name it. Add anyone! If they’re not on Frisbee, they’ll get an SMS letting them know they're in the group.
• Filters: Make sure you look good by swiping on the camera to add a filter to your videos - before or while you're recording!
Questions or comments? Shoot us a note!
play@frisbee.me
Instagram: @frisbeeapp
Twitter: @frisbeeteam
What's New in Version 1.0.4
Introducing new video chat and selfie video reactions. Oh snap! Did they just say 'oh snap'? Yes, yes we did. What does this all mean?
• New Video Chat: We’ve simplified and improved group chats with a whole new experience! When you click into a group, you'll see all the group frisbees between you and friends with quick access to send new ones.
• Selfie Reactions: Now you can react to frisbees with selfie GIF reactions. To add new reactions just tap on the emoji icon on a frisbee you want to react to, record a reaction and we'll turn it into a reaction you can use. The reaction will get added to the frisbee you react to for friends to see! Just hold the emoji to create and select new ones.
