FruitJuice helps you achieve the longest runtime and lifespan from your Apple notebook battery.
FruitJuice will let you know how long to stay "on battery" each day to keep your battery healthy based on Apple's recommendations. *
FruitJuice keeps a detailed record of your battery charge and discharge activity so that it can make precise recommendations about how long to use your machine on battery based on Apple's recommended usage patterns.
Recommendations are tailored to your specific usage patterns and are adjusted in real-time based on how you actually use your machine.
Flexible configuration allows you to see as much or as little information as you wish.
Notifications will let you know when to plug in or unplug your machine to keep your battery healthy and avoid the surprise of "You are now running on reserve battery power."
FruitJuice also will show you a realistic assessment of the overall condition of your battery: it combines the battery condition, age, factory capacity and lifespan numbers to give you real-time insight into the health of your battery.
* see Apple's Battery page (http://www.apple.com/batteries/notebooks.html)
What's New in Version 2.3.2
- Fix 7 day average for users with long usage times.
- Additional checks to guard against a maintenance cycle not shutting off power assertions that prevent machine sleep.
- Address situation where maintenance cycle request window would show up twice in a row.
- Language updates (thanks to our fantastic users).
No use at all
I brought this app and I’d tried it for couple of months. I found this app is far from keeping you bettery healthy. Otherwise, it kills your battery faster than you think. First, this app says: don’t plug your macbook all the time. and it give a length of unplug time as a instruction. Every time I follow this instruction, I found that no matter how faster the power consumption is was, the unplug time is fixed. For example, the suggested unplug time is 1hour and 30 Mins, even if I were play a highly power consumption Game like DiabloIII. After 1.5 hours gaming, my battery will definitely drain out. I don’t really think it will protect my battery, on the contrery, It will only increase my battery cycle time.
Great app - if you have a laptop buy this!
This will tell you when it’s a good idea to plug your laptop in. It keeps track of your battery, so you don’t have to think about it.
Wonderful for not toasting your battery by leaving it plugged in all the time!
