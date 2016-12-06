Description

FruitJuice helps you achieve the longest runtime and lifespan from your Apple notebook battery.



FruitJuice will let you know how long to stay "on battery" each day to keep your battery healthy based on Apple's recommendations. *



FruitJuice keeps a detailed record of your battery charge and discharge activity so that it can make precise recommendations about how long to use your machine on battery based on Apple's recommended usage patterns.



Recommendations are tailored to your specific usage patterns and are adjusted in real-time based on how you actually use your machine.



Flexible configuration allows you to see as much or as little information as you wish.



Notifications will let you know when to plug in or unplug your machine to keep your battery healthy and avoid the surprise of "You are now running on reserve battery power."



FruitJuice also will show you a realistic assessment of the overall condition of your battery: it combines the battery condition, age, factory capacity and lifespan numbers to give you real-time insight into the health of your battery.



* see Apple's Battery page (http://www.apple.com/batteries/notebooks.html)