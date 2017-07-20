Full Throttle Remastered
By Double Fine Productions, Inc.
Description
Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem and Murder.
Now over 20 years later, Full Throttle is back in a remastered edition that features all new hand-drawn and 3D high-resolution artwork, and with remastered audio and music. Blow your speakers with movie-quality sound and a full digital score featuring the GONE JACKALS - an authentic hard-hammerin' biker band!
Players will be able to switch back and forth between classic and remastered modes, and mix-n-match audio and graphics options to their heart’s desire. Also included is a concept art browser with work from Peter Chan, and a commentary track with the game’s original creators.
