iPhone Screenshots

Description

Game Face AR is a breakthrough camera app which lets fans decorate their faces with flags and badges of their favorite sports teams.

Country flags are commonly painted by fans onto their faces. We allow users to do the same digitally using iPhone X's TrueDepth camera and iOS 11's ARKit framework.

It is so much fun to paint your face without the mess and smell of real paint.

Paint your face, sing a chant and support your team this season.

Features

- Paint your face with your favorite team colors, flags and badges
- Flags and Badges for all top 32 international football teams
- Choose from 5 styles of masks
- Capture photos and videos
- Easily share your content with friends and social media through Files app (introduced by Apple in iOS 11) - imessage, whatsapp, twitter, instagram, flickr
- More sports, tournaments and teams coming soon

Designed and Developed by Blackwater Park Studios

Information

Seller
Krishna Kumar
Size
60.7 MB
Category
Photo & Video
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, German
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Copyright 2018 Blackwater Park Studios
Price
$1.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Just Content - Block Ads & Save Data Charges

Utilities

Just Content Classic

Utilities

Instacricket 2 : Live Scores World Cricket Calendar

Sports

Hip Music Stickers

Stickers

Health Stickers

Health & Fitness

Guymoji

Stickers