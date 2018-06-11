Game Face AR is a breakthrough camera app which lets fans decorate their faces with flags and badges of their favorite sports teams.



Country flags are commonly painted by fans onto their faces. We allow users to do the same digitally using iPhone X's TrueDepth camera and iOS 11's ARKit framework.



It is so much fun to paint your face without the mess and smell of real paint.



Paint your face, sing a chant and support your team this season.



Features



- Paint your face with your favorite team colors, flags and badges

- Flags and Badges for all top 32 international football teams

- Choose from 5 styles of masks

- Capture photos and videos

- Easily share your content with friends and social media through Files app (introduced by Apple in iOS 11) - imessage, whatsapp, twitter, instagram, flickr

- More sports, tournaments and teams coming soon



Designed and Developed by Blackwater Park Studios