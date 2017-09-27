iTunes

Gameshow

By Michael Sayman

Description

Gameshow is the world’s largest "video" game. Act out the word and share it with your fans! Try and guess what your friends act out as well!

The goal is to earn a golden crown.

***

Customer Reviews

So much fun!

This app is awesome! I will never be bored again 😂

Gameshow
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 71.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Michael Sayman
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

