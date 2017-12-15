Remember the 20 photos you took to get one perfect shot? They are sitting on your iPhone and gobbling up storage. With Gemini Photos, you can keep the photos you actually want and clear those you don’t — without the drag of removing them manually.



SUGGESTS YOU THE GOOD PHOTOS



those you seem to prefer, like edited and favorited

those with faces in them

portraits with smiles and open eyes

photos in good focus



SELECTS THE NOT-SO-GOOD ONES



all but the best in a set of similar photos

blurred photos

screenshots, photos of text, and other clutter



LEAVES THE FINAL SAY TO YOU



flip through selected photos to make sure you don’t want them

select something else if you don’t like the app’s suggestions

tap Delete to remove selected photos

recover the photos you deleted by accident



BONUS FEATURE: DELETE PHOTO LIBRARY



iOS doesn’t let you delete the whole photo library in one go, but you may want to do that at some point. With Gemini Photos, you can remove all your photos in a tap.







The payment and subscription terms:



Choose between the following subscription options:



Monthly Subscription - $1.99 per month - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.

Annual Subscription - $11.99 per year - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.

One Time Purchase - $14.99 offers you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.





Free trial terms:



Free trial for monthly subscription in Gemini Photos allows you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos for the duration of 3 days. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with monthly subscription plan for $1.99 per month, within 24 hours prior to the end of the 3 day trial period.



You can cancel your free trial at any time before 24 hours prior to converting your account to a auto-renewable subscription.





Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with your plan, within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage or turn off auto-renew in your Apple ID account settings any time after purchase.





*** Manage your subscription directly from your iPhone ***

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase.

1. Tap the “Settings” icon on your mobile, then tap the “Store” icon.

2. Sign in with your iTunes ID.

3. Tap “View Apple ID” then “Manage App Subscriptions”.

4. You will be able to see when your next payment is due, or cancel your automatic renewal.



*** You may cancel your subscription at any time ***

Renewal of your monthly subscription is automatic.

You can cancel this automatic renewal at any time, at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Please note, any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when making a purchase of an auto-renewing subscription.



Privacy policy: http://macpaw.com/policy

Terms of use: http://macpaw.com/eula