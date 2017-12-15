Gemini Photos 4+
Make Room in Your Camera Roll
MacPaw Inc.
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Remember the 20 photos you took to get one perfect shot? They are sitting on your iPhone and gobbling up storage. With Gemini Photos, you can keep the photos you actually want and clear those you don’t — without the drag of removing them manually.
SUGGESTS YOU THE GOOD PHOTOS
those you seem to prefer, like edited and favorited
those with faces in them
portraits with smiles and open eyes
photos in good focus
SELECTS THE NOT-SO-GOOD ONES
all but the best in a set of similar photos
blurred photos
screenshots, photos of text, and other clutter
LEAVES THE FINAL SAY TO YOU
flip through selected photos to make sure you don’t want them
select something else if you don’t like the app’s suggestions
tap Delete to remove selected photos
recover the photos you deleted by accident
BONUS FEATURE: DELETE PHOTO LIBRARY
iOS doesn’t let you delete the whole photo library in one go, but you may want to do that at some point. With Gemini Photos, you can remove all your photos in a tap.
The payment and subscription terms:
Choose between the following subscription options:
Monthly Subscription - $1.99 per month - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
Annual Subscription - $11.99 per year - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
One Time Purchase - $14.99 offers you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
Free trial terms:
Free trial for monthly subscription in Gemini Photos allows you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos for the duration of 3 days. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with monthly subscription plan for $1.99 per month, within 24 hours prior to the end of the 3 day trial period.
You can cancel your free trial at any time before 24 hours prior to converting your account to a auto-renewable subscription.
Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with your plan, within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage or turn off auto-renew in your Apple ID account settings any time after purchase.
*** Manage your subscription directly from your iPhone ***
Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase.
1. Tap the “Settings” icon on your mobile, then tap the “Store” icon.
2. Sign in with your iTunes ID.
3. Tap “View Apple ID” then “Manage App Subscriptions”.
4. You will be able to see when your next payment is due, or cancel your automatic renewal.
*** You may cancel your subscription at any time ***
Renewal of your monthly subscription is automatic.
You can cancel this automatic renewal at any time, at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Please note, any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when making a purchase of an auto-renewing subscription.
Privacy policy: http://macpaw.com/policy
Terms of use: http://macpaw.com/eula
SUGGESTS YOU THE GOOD PHOTOS
those you seem to prefer, like edited and favorited
those with faces in them
portraits with smiles and open eyes
photos in good focus
SELECTS THE NOT-SO-GOOD ONES
all but the best in a set of similar photos
blurred photos
screenshots, photos of text, and other clutter
LEAVES THE FINAL SAY TO YOU
flip through selected photos to make sure you don’t want them
select something else if you don’t like the app’s suggestions
tap Delete to remove selected photos
recover the photos you deleted by accident
BONUS FEATURE: DELETE PHOTO LIBRARY
iOS doesn’t let you delete the whole photo library in one go, but you may want to do that at some point. With Gemini Photos, you can remove all your photos in a tap.
The payment and subscription terms:
Choose between the following subscription options:
Monthly Subscription - $1.99 per month - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
Annual Subscription - $11.99 per year - gives you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
One Time Purchase - $14.99 offers you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos.
Free trial terms:
Free trial for monthly subscription in Gemini Photos allows you unlimited access to removing Similar Photos for the duration of 3 days. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with monthly subscription plan for $1.99 per month, within 24 hours prior to the end of the 3 day trial period.
You can cancel your free trial at any time before 24 hours prior to converting your account to a auto-renewable subscription.
Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with your plan, within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage or turn off auto-renew in your Apple ID account settings any time after purchase.
*** Manage your subscription directly from your iPhone ***
Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase.
1. Tap the “Settings” icon on your mobile, then tap the “Store” icon.
2. Sign in with your iTunes ID.
3. Tap “View Apple ID” then “Manage App Subscriptions”.
4. You will be able to see when your next payment is due, or cancel your automatic renewal.
*** You may cancel your subscription at any time ***
Renewal of your monthly subscription is automatic.
You can cancel this automatic renewal at any time, at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Please note, any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when making a purchase of an auto-renewing subscription.
Privacy policy: http://macpaw.com/policy
Terms of use: http://macpaw.com/eula
What's New
Version 1.0.10
*Glorious music playing…
Welcome to Gemini Photos - the fastest way for you to get rid of useless photos on your iPhone. It is now available worldwide.
Some improvements in this version:
- Gemini Photos now speaks 12 languages. (Sorry for not translating this)
- The app’s performance is at it’s peak right now
- All the bugs we were able to find have scattered away from the app
Welcome to Gemini Photos - the fastest way for you to get rid of useless photos on your iPhone. It is now available worldwide.
Some improvements in this version:
- Gemini Photos now speaks 12 languages. (Sorry for not translating this)
- The app’s performance is at it’s peak right now
- All the bugs we were able to find have scattered away from the app
Ratings and Reviews
Great app
NickWales
The best photo manager ever. Like it so much. Helped me to clean 5k photo library.
Information
- Seller
- MacPaw Inc.
- Size
- 62.9 MB
- Category
- Utilities
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Ukrainian
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © MacPaw Inc.
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.